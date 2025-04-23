Gregor Poynton MP welcomes shortlisting of Selms Muir Hydrogen Project for Livingston in the House of Commons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has welcomed the shortlisting of the Selms Muir Hydrogen Project for UK Government funding, following his question to the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray MP, during Scotland Office Questions in Parliament.

In the House of Commons, Mr. Poynton highlighted the importance of a just transition for Scotland’s energy sector, stating:

“The Secretary of State rightly outlines how important the oil and gas sector is to Scotland and to the workers and businesses that rely on it. But if we are to have a truly just transition, we need to invest in new technologies like hydrogen now.

"And therefore, will he join me in welcoming the shortlisting of the Selms Muir Hydrogen project in the Livingston constituency? It's been shortlisted for UK government support, and can he outline how this will benefit the Livingston constituency?”

The UK Government announced on April 7 that the Selms Muir Hydrogen Project, one of eight Scottish projects, has been shortlisted for the Second Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR2). The project, a partnership between hydrogen developer Hygen and renewable energy leader European Energy, will deliver a 20MW electrolyser hub capable of producing six tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen daily.

Co-located with the Selms Muir Solar Farm, it has the potential to power buses, construction equipment, and heavy vehicles across West Lothian, supporting the UK’s goal of 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030.

In response, Secretary of State Ian Murray MP commended Mr. Poynton’s efforts and affirmed the government’s commitment to a thriving low-carbon hydrogen economy. The project is now undergoing due diligence and cost assessment, with further updates expected soon.