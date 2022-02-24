'Ground-breaking' Heriot-Watt research to revolutionise high-speed imaging

The research is set to be commercialised with funding from Scottish Enterprise’s high growth spinout programme.

The advanced camera technology promises consistent, full-colour, HD resolution at millions of frames per second and could revolutionise how biomedical science, engineering and combustion research is conducted.

It is hoped the new technology will extend beyond traditional research and development to support industries across rail transportation, manufacturing, medicine and quantum photonics where demand for high-speed imaging has been identified by the team at Heriot-Watt.

The Global Research Innovation and Discovery building (GRID), based at Heriot-Watt University, is a ground-breaking facility designed to advance global research, innovation and discovery.

Experts noted that most existing high-speed imaging systems achieve ultra-high frame rates at the expense of image resolution.

The camera developed by the university uses a novel architecture and advanced mathematical algorithm to deliver high resolution images across its full speed range.

Xu Wang, inventor of the technology and an associate professor in the Institute of Photonics and Quantum Sciences at Heriot-Watt, said: “The most significant limit of existing high-speed cameras is poor resolution at high-frame rate coupled with high cost. Our ground-breaking camera technology provides an affordable market solution that delivers ultra-high speed without compromising high resolution thanks to its superior design and lower manufacturing cost.

“This funding will accelerate the commercialisation of our research to create a product capable of disrupting existing and new markets.”

Victoria Carmichael, director of strategic investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Our high growth spinout programme works with leading academics all over Scotland to help turn their innovative ideas into successful business ventures.

“Scotland has a long history of world-changing ingenuity and the team at Heriot-Watt has, with this camera, created a truly industry-changing and cost-effective product with the potential to deliver enhanced results for both commercial businesses and academic institutions.”

Janet Milne, chief executive designate and director, Genmhor, added: “Genmhor is delighted to be working with Dr Wang, Heriot-Watt University and Scottish Enterprise, to bring this exciting new imaging technology to market.

“The potential industrial and academic applications for this novel imaging solution are vast and we are very excited to be leading the commercial development of this opportunity.”

