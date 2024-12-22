Group merger for Edinburgh’s Private Security Company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Novah Group & GTS Solutions announce group merger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Novah Group Limited, a UK-based provider of security & staffing services, has announced its merger with GTS Solutions CIC, a social enterprise operating within the private security industry.

This partnership combines the strengths of both organisations, aiming to deliver high-quality security services and training while advancing social impact initiatives across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The merger integrates Novah Group’s expertise in delivering tailored security solutions with GTS Solutions’ commitment to social responsibility as a Community Interest Company (CIC). The combined Group will offer an expanded range of services, emphasizing innovation, quality, and contributions to community development.

Stuart Nicoll Appointed Group Quality Assurance Director

GTS Solutions CIC holds the distinction of being the UK’s only SIA ACS-accredited private security company operating as a CIC. Its model reinvests profits into initiatives that support community development, education, and employment, reflecting a socially responsible approach to the security sector.

As part of this development, Stuart Nicoll has been appointed Group Quality Assurance Director. With extensive experience in the security industry, including operational and training roles, Nicoll previously served as Managing Director of GTS Solutions.

Craig Chalmers, Group Managing Director, stated: “Our commitment to social impact has always been at the heart of what we do. Bringing GTS Solutions into the Group enables us to scale our impact while delivering security and training services to clients nationwide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Group’s portfolio includes a range of notable achievements and contracts, such as operational support at Scotland’s largest airport, security services for a major PBSA portfolio, delivering security & services for the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships, and Edinburgh Pride 2024.