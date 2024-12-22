Group merger for Edinburgh’s Private Security Company
Novah Group Limited, a UK-based provider of security & staffing services, has announced its merger with GTS Solutions CIC, a social enterprise operating within the private security industry.
This partnership combines the strengths of both organisations, aiming to deliver high-quality security services and training while advancing social impact initiatives across the UK.
The merger integrates Novah Group’s expertise in delivering tailored security solutions with GTS Solutions’ commitment to social responsibility as a Community Interest Company (CIC). The combined Group will offer an expanded range of services, emphasizing innovation, quality, and contributions to community development.
GTS Solutions CIC holds the distinction of being the UK’s only SIA ACS-accredited private security company operating as a CIC. Its model reinvests profits into initiatives that support community development, education, and employment, reflecting a socially responsible approach to the security sector.
As part of this development, Stuart Nicoll has been appointed Group Quality Assurance Director. With extensive experience in the security industry, including operational and training roles, Nicoll previously served as Managing Director of GTS Solutions.
Craig Chalmers, Group Managing Director, stated: “Our commitment to social impact has always been at the heart of what we do. Bringing GTS Solutions into the Group enables us to scale our impact while delivering security and training services to clients nationwide.”
The Group’s portfolio includes a range of notable achievements and contracts, such as operational support at Scotland’s largest airport, security services for a major PBSA portfolio, delivering security & services for the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships, and Edinburgh Pride 2024.