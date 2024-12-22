Group merger for Edinburgh’s Private Security Company

By michael galligan
Contributor
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 14:04 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 09:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Novah Group & GTS Solutions announce group merger

Novah Group Limited, a UK-based provider of security & staffing services, has announced its merger with GTS Solutions CIC, a social enterprise operating within the private security industry.

This partnership combines the strengths of both organisations, aiming to deliver high-quality security services and training while advancing social impact initiatives across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The merger integrates Novah Group’s expertise in delivering tailored security solutions with GTS Solutions’ commitment to social responsibility as a Community Interest Company (CIC). The combined Group will offer an expanded range of services, emphasizing innovation, quality, and contributions to community development.

Stuart Nicoll Appointed Group Quality Assurance DirectorStuart Nicoll Appointed Group Quality Assurance Director
Stuart Nicoll Appointed Group Quality Assurance Director

GTS Solutions CIC holds the distinction of being the UK’s only SIA ACS-accredited private security company operating as a CIC. Its model reinvests profits into initiatives that support community development, education, and employment, reflecting a socially responsible approach to the security sector.

As part of this development, Stuart Nicoll has been appointed Group Quality Assurance Director. With extensive experience in the security industry, including operational and training roles, Nicoll previously served as Managing Director of GTS Solutions.

Craig Chalmers, Group Managing Director, stated: “Our commitment to social impact has always been at the heart of what we do. Bringing GTS Solutions into the Group enables us to scale our impact while delivering security and training services to clients nationwide.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Group’s portfolio includes a range of notable achievements and contracts, such as operational support at Scotland’s largest airport, security services for a major PBSA portfolio, delivering security & services for the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships, and Edinburgh Pride 2024.

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice