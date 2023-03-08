The lender, which is headquartered on the Mound in Edinburgh, found that 31 per cent of companies north of the Border aim to prioritise training their staff on diversity and inclusion. In addition, 27 per cent intend to have a more diverse workforce, and a fifth want to adopt more flexible working arrangements.

However, the bank that is owned by Lloyds Banking Group also found that many businesses will require external support and guidance to deliver their plans. Three in ten said they need access to specialist HR skills, and 23 per cent said financial incentives from government would help with their progress towards building a more inclusive workforce.

Chris Lawrie, area director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s great to see that so many businesses across the country are prioritising creating a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the world we live in. Businesses with workforces that truly reflect our communities are often the ones that thrive.

“We all have a responsibility to work together to build environments where all colleagues can prosper. By becoming allies and celebrating each other’s successes, we can empower each other and unlock the fantastic benefits that a more diverse and inclusive workplaces create.”