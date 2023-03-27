The Hard Rock Cafe, in George Street , is offering the bargain deal, which gives anyone buying the burger the chance to get the second for 25p, as part of its 25th anniversary. The restaurant, which houses iconic rock music memorabilia, is running the deal from today until Thursday, March 30. Bookings can be made on the Hard Rock Cafe website .

Nick Chiverton, general manager at Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, said: “We’re so excited to be celebrating 25 years on George Street. The cafe has seen some great highlights over the years, with my personal favourite being the Hard Rock Rocks Edinburgh festival, and we have more exciting things to come, so watch this space! We’d like to say thank you to our entire extended Hard Rock Cafe family, past and present, for helping us to rock over the city over the last 25 years.”