Heaney profits soar to £1m mark

John Heaney Electrical Limited (JHE), the West Lothian-based electrical, mechanical and HVAC firm, has posted a record turnover for the third year running following a series of significant contract wins.

The Livingston company’s latest set of financial results to the year end December 2024 show an increased revenue of £11.5 million, up 51 per cent on the previous 12 months (£7.6m).

A strong performance across all departments saw the company mark its 35th year in operation as a limited company with a rise in profits to nearly £1m, sitting at £977,000, an increase of 79 per cent on last year.

The firm’s core electrical division saw £6.6m of revenue, while facilities management grew from £1.5m to £2.4m. Cash in bank broke the £1m threshold at £1.9m, up 305 per cent (£470,000).

Positive: Mark Heaney.

Welcoming the figures, Managing Director Mark Heaney said: “Twelve months ago we didn’t expect revenues to reach the levels they did and a lot of hard work has gone in by a lot of people to get us into this position.

“Profit margins were also decent and that allowed us to have a positive increase in cash in the bank at year end. We have worked hard to create this solid foundation and the future is looking positive for the company going forward as we look to grow strategically, with a particular focus on new long-term contracts and building partnerships with major retail companies and blue-chip firms.

“Our order book is looking healthy and there are a number of exciting projects in the pipeline as we look to build on existing relationships.”

Staffing levels remained constant at the 60-mark, the company keen to continue investing in its employees.

Growth: Mark Heaney.

“Our priority is to develop our own staff where possible and we will always look at upskilling our current workforce if that is something they express an interest in,” said Mr Heaney, who has been MD since 2016.

“We have a lot of staff who have been here for a long time, and I mean 20 or 30 years, and that reflects well on us a business. I like to think we provide a good working environment for people and that in turn helps them maintain our standards.”

The latest financial year saw Mr Heaney successfully complete a planned management buy-out of his parents, who set up the limited company in 1990, his father John having set up as a sole trader seven years earlier.

“We had been working on the purchase of the shares for two years and it was an important milestone for us when it completed in November,” he added.

“The sector hasn’t been without its challenges due to the financial climate and I’m proud of what we have achieved in the years the company has been running. We continue to grow and are positioned well to maintain that momentum. Credit to every staff member for the work they have put in and I’d like to give a big ‘thank you’ to everyone in the company, each has played their own part in our success to date.”