Heritage pub brings 'lost' whisky back to life

One hundred and fifty years of heritage flows through The Canny Man’s — Edinburgh’s storied pub where history meets hospitality.

Established in 1871, this one-of-a-kind establishment in Morningside exudes tradition from its oak-panelled walls to its antique charm. The year 2025 has brought well-deserved recognition, with its inclusion in the prestigious Top 100 Bars in Europe.

But alongside the accolades comes an incredible story of revival—one that wouldn’t have been possible without the craftsmanship of Whisky Blender, the Hamilton-based blending team that helped reimagine The Golden Drop.

The Golden Drop project began with a flicker of curiosity, ignited by an antique mirror hanging in The Canny Man’s. Gilded with the faded words “The Golden Drop”, the mirror hinted at a bygone whisky once savoured exclusively at the pub.

The Canny Man's 'Golden Drop'

Enthralled by the idea of bringing this lost spirit back to life, The Canny Man’s owner, Mark Kerr, reached out to Whisky Blender, an expert blending firm with a reputation for small-batch precision and passion for storytelling through spirits.

Kerr recalls that collaboration was key from the start. "The Whisky Blender team were as invested in the history as I was. They wanted to do more than just recreate something—we wanted to craft a whisky that carried the essence of tradition while satisfying today’s palates," he said.

What sets Whisky Blender apart is its meticulous approach. Working out of their Scottish blending house, the team specialises in small batch production, ensuring every release tells its own story. From the blend itself to the bespoke labels, every detail of The Golden Drop was handled with care and precision.

“Flavour comes first,” says Andy Davidson, Whisky Blender’s co-owner. “We approach every project with our hands and hearts fully involved. It’s not just about reproducing whisky—it’s about creating something unique, something alive with character.”

The Golden Drop at The Canny Man's

Within Kerr and Whisky Blender pieced together the spirit of The Golden Drop. Armed with faded tasting notes, fragments of historical records, and even clues from old pub receipts, the team embarked on a challenging yet exhilarating mission to reinterpret the whisky.

The balance, though hard-won, was a triumph. The result is a small-batch blended malt featuring a honeyed body, whispers of warming spices, a light touch of peat, and a surprising burst of fresh citrus. Whisky Blender’s willingness to experiment and refine each prototype ensured that The Golden Drop was reborn as a timeless yet contemporary creation.

For Kerr, the process wasn’t just about outsourcing expertise—it was about deeply embedded teamwork. From blending the whisky to finalising the label design, Whisky Blender welcomed the opportunity for hands-on collaboration. "Every step of the way, they invited me into the process," Kerr recalls. “Even when it came to the smallest details, like the texture of paper for the bottle labels, they wanted me to weigh in. It felt like we were crafting something together, not just blending whisky.”

Whisky Blender’s in-house design team worked closely with Kerr to weave in the heritage of The Canny Man’s while presenting a clean, modern look that speaks to the whisky’s timeless appeal.

Edinburgh's beloved The Canny Man's

When The Golden Drop launched earlier last year, its initial 300-bottle run quickly became legendary. Available exclusively at The Canny Man’s, it sold out within weeks, leaving customers clamouring for more. What began as a revival of a lost recipe has now become one of the pub’s most in-demand drop.

Long-time patron David Park describes it best. “It feels like you’re drinking history. Every sip tells a story — but it’s so smooth, so balanced. You can tell every detail has been thought through.”

For Whisky Blender, The Golden Drop has become more than a project—it’s proof of their innovative approach to honouring history without losing sight of modern craftsmanship.

"Tradition isn’t static," Andy Davidson said. "It’s something you build on, something living and growing. That’s what we aim to represent in every batch we create."

Mark Kerr couldn’t agree more. “Thanks to Whisky Blender, The Golden Drop isn’t just a whisky—it’s a bridge between our past and future.

The Golden Drop has cemented its place not only as part of The Canny Man’s legacy but as a testament to what can happen when dedication, craft, and a passion for storytelling come together. For whisky lovers, it’s more than a dram—it’s a golden celebration of what small-batch collaboration can achieve, bottled and ready to share.”