Hidden gem elevates business events to new heights

A prominent business event venue in the heart of Edinburgh is making waves with its unique combination of historic charm, modern facilities, and integrated hospitality offerings.

Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, is home to 24 versatile spaces that cater to conferences, meetings, and private events of all sizes.

With facilities ranging from traditional, history-infused rooms to sleek contemporary spaces, Surgeons Quarter provides an unparalleled setting for all business events, uniquely combining world-class service with a commitment to funding surgical advancements and improving patient outcomes globally.

A key highlight is its on-site four-star hotel, Ten Hill Place, which offers seamless accommodation for delegates, enhancing the experience for both local and international attendees.

André Soromenho, Business Support and Events Manager at Surgeons Quarter, emphasised the venue’s unique appeal: “Edinburgh is a city steeped in history and innovation, and Surgeons Quarter perfectly embodies this spirit.

“Our venues offer a distinctive blend of heritage and modernity, creating an inspiring backdrop for events that leave a lasting impression on attendees.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, ensuring that every event runs smoothly and meets the highest standards.”

Located just a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley station, Surgeons Quarter is ideally situated for both convenience and connectivity. Its central position provides easy access to the city’s cultural landmarks, adding an extra dimension for visiting delegates.

In addition to its versatile event spaces, the venue features Café 1505, a high-street café offering locally sourced, sustainable dining options. These culinary offerings extend to event catering, ensuring that every occasion is complemented by exceptional food and drink.

The commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Surgeons Quarter channels its profits into advancing surgical education and improving patient outcomes worldwide, adding a meaningful dimension to its operations.

Over the years, Surgeons Quarter has built a reputation for hosting prestigious events, including international conferences, weddings, and cultural showcases.

By offering comprehensive event solutions that encompass venue hire, catering, accommodation, and a highly experienced in house Audio and Visual team, Surgeons Quarter has positioned itself as one of the most attractive business event destinations in Scotland.

Mr Soromenho added: “We’re proud to have established ourselves as a trusted venue for both local and global clients.

“Our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and creating memorable experiences makes us a go-to choice for those seeking something truly special for their events.”

Complementing these offerings, SQ Travel, a Hays Travel affiliated agency, exists to provide a complete package for delegates, expertly arranging travel and accommodation to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

Surgeons Quarter’s dedication to sustainability further elevates its appeal, with initiatives such as reusable catering options, partnerships with eco-friendly suppliers, and investments in carbon-offsetting programmes.

With its continued focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Surgeons Quarter is redefining the standard for business events in Scotland’s capital.

For more information on Surgeons Quarter events offering, visit: https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/conferences-meetings/