High-profile chair and five trustees join board of Arts & Business Scotland

South of Scotland Enterprise chief executive Jane Morrison-Ross takes up the role of chair, succeeding Diana Murray. Meanwhile, Lucinda Coulthard, Graham Dow, Peter Drummond, Susan McIntosh and Pamela Tulloch also join the Edinburgh-based charity, which has a remit to nurture creative, social and commercial relationships between the culture and business sectors.

David Watt, chief executive of Arts & Business Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jane and our five new trustees at such a pivotal time. Everyone at Arts & Business Scotland is looking forward to working with them and our existing board members to achieve our shared vision for the sector. As Scotland faces financial, societal and environmental challenges, there has never been a greater need to establish creative partnerships between the business and culture sectors that bring innovative reciprocal cultural, social and economic benefits. The success of our nation’s cultural profile relies on this, and the creative and cultural industry has a key role to play in facilitating a thriving economy.”