High-profile chair and five trustees join board of Arts & Business Scotland
Charity Arts & Business Scotland has appointed a new high-profile chairperson, along with a further five trustees to its board.
South of Scotland Enterprise chief executive Jane Morrison-Ross takes up the role of chair, succeeding Diana Murray. Meanwhile, Lucinda Coulthard, Graham Dow, Peter Drummond, Susan McIntosh and Pamela Tulloch also join the Edinburgh-based charity, which has a remit to nurture creative, social and commercial relationships between the culture and business sectors.
Prior to joining South of Scotland Enterprise, Morrison-Ross was chief executive of ScotlandIS, the industry body for the digital and technology industries north of the Border. She also worked on Connecting Scotland, the Scottish Government’s digital inclusion programme.
David Watt, chief executive of Arts & Business Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jane and our five new trustees at such a pivotal time. Everyone at Arts & Business Scotland is looking forward to working with them and our existing board members to achieve our shared vision for the sector. As Scotland faces financial, societal and environmental challenges, there has never been a greater need to establish creative partnerships between the business and culture sectors that bring innovative reciprocal cultural, social and economic benefits. The success of our nation’s cultural profile relies on this, and the creative and cultural industry has a key role to play in facilitating a thriving economy.”
Morrison-Ross added: “As the cultural landscape evolves and new opportunities continue to unfold, the organisation is in a unique position to bring creativity into the heart of economic transformation and to help relationships between the commercial and cultural sectors to thrive.”