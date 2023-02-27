'Highly sustainable' Edinburgh office development almost full after letting to legal firm

Eversheds becomes the sixth occupier to commit to Capital Square on Morrison Street following law firms Anderson Strathern, Pinsent Mason and Brodies, audit and tax adviser Mazars and civil engineering consultancy Stantec. Only one suite remains on the second floor and the development is 95 per cent let.

Mark Broderick from BAM Properties said: “The awards that Capital Square is generating, and the quality of the occupiers it has attracted to make it their home, sends a clear signal that only highly sustainable new buildings will continue to attract the best businesses in their fields. The lure of green credentials, wellness facilities and our central location in the sought-after Exchange District provides this development with an unrivalled offering.”

Christina Holland from Federated Hermes said: “Capital Square is pleased to welcome Eversheds as its newest tenant, bringing the development to 95 per cent occupancy. Capital Square has prioritised sustainability through the use of modern technologies and design concepts. Eversheds joins five other professional occupants, highlighting the appeal of the high-quality facilities and environmentally conscious approach.”

Letting agents JLL and CBRE acted for the landlords and Cushman & Wakefield acted for the tenant. Craig Watson, director at JLL, added: “This latest deal to Eversheds at Capital Square reflects the continued flight to quality we are seeing in Edinburgh. Occupiers are increasingly demanding buildings which are not only sustainable but provide a high level of service for employees and visitors.”