Historic surgical college hosts dream wedding for local couple

A beautiful city centre wedding recently brought together family, friends, and culture, as a couple celebrated their special day in one of Edinburgh's most iconic venues.

Ciara and Morgan Bywater, a couple with ties to both the arts and the British Army, tied the knot surrounded by friends, family, and the rich history of the Royal College of Surgeons in the heart of Edinburgh at the prestigious Surgeons Quarter.

Ciara Bywater, 30, a strategic partnerships manager in the cultura sector, and Morgan Bywater, 32, a British Army Officer, have called Edinburgh home since 2019, settling in the vibrant Morningside area. Their love story began at Leeds University, where they met in the final week of their last year, eventually leading to a romantic proposal in Puglia, Italy, in 2022.

Reflecting on their decision to host their wedding at Surgeons Quarter, Ciara explained: "We wanted a city-centre wedding, somewhere easily accessible for our family and friends.

Ciara and Morgan in Playfair Hall, Surgeons Quarter

“Surgeons Quarter, with its connection to Edinburgh’s cultural heritage and stunning architecture, felt like the perfect fit."

Surgeons Quarter, located in the heart of Edinburgh, is known not only for its historic venues but also for its ability to host events of any scale.

The venue is a hidden gem, offering a perfect blend of tradition and modern elegance, catering to weddings, conferences, and special events with accommodation available at its on-site Ten Hill Place Hotel.

One of the couple's highlights was the incredible food provided by Surgeons Quarter's talented culinary team.

Ciara and Morgan outside Surgeons Quarter

Morgan said: "The food was one of the best parts of our experience.

“We've been to a lot of weddings, and this was by far the best we’ve ever tasted. The tasting session was fun and generous, and the Surgeons Quarter team made the whole process feel seamless.”

The couple chose the venue not just for its beauty, but also for its practicality. With friends in the medical field who recommended Surgeons Quarter, it made sense to have their celebration at a venue so closely linked with Edinburgh’s medical and cultural history.

Ciara was drawn to the venue’s proximity to the Festival Theatre and the artistic atmosphere surrounding Surgeons Quarter. She added: "The architecture, the columns, and the courtyard made it feel special. It tied in so well with my love of the arts and Edinburgh’s rich cultural heritage."

Ciara and Morgan Bywater marry at Surgeons Quarter

The flexibility of the venue allowed the couple to transition from the day’s formalities into a lively evening celebration in a different part of the venue.

The couple added: "We appreciated how the day flowed, moving from one beautiful space to another. It made for a refreshing change of scenery and kept our guests excited throughout the evening.”

Surgeons Quarter has been a prime choice for couples looking for an affordable, yet elegant wedding venue in the heart of Edinburgh. Morgan emphasised: "It’s tough to find a wedding venue in any city centre, let alone a capital like Edinburgh, and Surgeons Quarter was both beautiful and affordable. Their team did everything to make the day as stress-free as possible."

With profits from Surgeons Quarter going towards the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh’s charitable objectives to improve surgical standards worldwide, the Bywaters felt their wedding was contributing to a greater cause.

Ashley Mok, events co-ordinator at Surgeons Quarter said: “It was a pleasure to help Ciara and Morgan bring their wedding vision to life.

“At our venue, we pride ourselves on offering more than just a beautiful space — it’s about delivering a seamless experience from start to finish.

“From the stunning architecture to the exceptional culinary offerings, our team is dedicated to ensuring that every detail of the day is perfect.

“We were thrilled to see their guests enjoying both the unique atmosphere and the central location that makes our venue so special.”

To find out more about hosting a wedding at Surgeons Quarter and its available wedding offerings, visit: https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/weddings/