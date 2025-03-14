Holiday Inn Edinburgh wins Service Excellence Award at The Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2025, seeing off tough competition from a cross section of homegrown retailers, business and lifestyle brands, including Edinburgh Gin and Scottish food hall, Bonnie and Wild.

The Edinburgh Chamber, Scotland’s Capital City Chamber of Commerce, supports over 1,000 organisations within Edinburgh’s business community, helping them to grow and achieve success. The annual awards, which was themed around ‘Pioneering Progress’ was held on February 27 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, celebrated the chamber’s diverse membership and specifically recognised businesses and their leaders who are driving economic success and shaping Edinburgh as a hub of progress and innovation.

Receiving the award on behalf of Holiday Inn Edinburgh, was General Manager, Gehan Eriyagama, Operations Manager, Claire Borthwick and Hotel Sales Development Manager, Nicola Turner. Featured far left and right of the photo and giving out the award is Emma Reid, Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce and Kevin Havelock, Regional Director, Commercial Mid Markets at RBS and Board Member of Prosper.

General Manager, Gehan says, "We are incredibly proud to be recognised and win the award for service excellence with so many other great organisations nominated. It is wonderful to be recognised for the amazing work our team deliver every day for our guests. We are so pleased to play a small part in building on the city’s reputation for offering world-class service and hospitality.”

Holiday Inn Edinburgh Team

Holiday Inn Edinburgh, managed by LGH Hotels Management is a brilliantly located property next to Edinburgh Zoo and a short distance from the city’s vibrant high street shops and famous Murrayfield Stadium, which hosts Scotland’s rugby union home matches. The hotel has a bright and airy Open Lobby and bar for socialising and day-to-night dining, just over 300 stylish rooms, designed for comfort and convenience, and boasts an indoor pool and fitness centre where guests can exercise, relax and unwind.