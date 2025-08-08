Homebuilder hires two West Lothian apprentices
Two budding builders from West Lothian have taken their first steps into the construction industry with five-star builder Persimmon East Scotland.
Jamie Dempster (17) from East Calder has started a bricklaying apprenticeship, while Corin Roley (18) from Livingston has begun his training as a joiner. The pair are part of Persimmon’s new intake of apprentices across Scotland for 2025.
They will now begin their SVQ Level 6 apprenticeships, combining practical on-site experience with study at local construction colleges, supported by Persimmon’s award-winning training programme.
To help them get off to a strong start, Persimmon has provided both apprentices with the tools and equipment needed to succeed – ensuring no financial barriers stand in their way.
Jamie and Corin will be working across a variety of Persimmon sites throughout the Lothians, gaining hands-on experience in real-world construction environments.
William Smith, Regional Apprenticeship Manager at Persimmon, said:
“We’re pleased to welcome Jamie and Corin to our business.
“Supporting the next generation of construction professionals is a key priority for us, and we’re proud to provide meaningful training and well-paid opportunities for young people in our region.”
Commenting on his appointment, Jamie Dempster said:
“I’ve always wanted to work with my hands and learn a proper trade. I’m proud to be starting my career with Persimmon and excited to get going on site.”