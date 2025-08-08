Homebuilder hires two West Lothian apprentices

Persimmon Homes East Scotland hires budding builders from East Calder and Livingston

Two budding builders from West Lothian have taken their first steps into the construction industry with five-star builder Persimmon East Scotland.

Jamie Dempster (17) from East Calder has started a bricklaying apprenticeship, while Corin Roley (18) from Livingston has begun his training as a joiner. The pair are part of Persimmon’s new intake of apprentices across Scotland for 2025.

They will now begin their SVQ Level 6 apprenticeships, combining practical on-site experience with study at local construction colleges, supported by Persimmon’s award-winning training programme.

To help them get off to a strong start, Persimmon has provided both apprentices with the tools and equipment needed to succeed – ensuring no financial barriers stand in their way.

Jamie and Corin will be working across a variety of Persimmon sites throughout the Lothians, gaining hands-on experience in real-world construction environments.

William Smith, Regional Apprenticeship Manager at Persimmon, said:

“We’re pleased to welcome Jamie and Corin to our business.

“Supporting the next generation of construction professionals is a key priority for us, and we’re proud to provide meaningful training and well-paid opportunities for young people in our region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jamie Dempster said:

“I’ve always wanted to work with my hands and learn a proper trade. I’m proud to be starting my career with Persimmon and excited to get going on site.”