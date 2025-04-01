Homeownership outperforms renting as costs continue to climb

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First-time buyers in Edinburgh and East Lothian are increasingly rethinking their housing choices as rising rents make homeownership a more attractive option.

The latest release of two and three bedroom homes at The Pines in Wallyford by independent housebuilder Dandara is offering an opportunity to get onto the property ladder with mortgage repayments much lower than renting – potentially saving buyers £5,988 per year.

With demand for rental properties continuing to outstrip supply, rental valuations from local letting agents show that tenants are now paying more per month than homeowners with a mortgage.

At Dandara’s The Pines development in Wallyford, homes like the two-bedroom Bressay and three-bedroom Lismore are available from £246,995 and £269,995 respectively, with mortgage repayments on some options starting at around £915 per month. By contrast, comparable rental properties in the area are commanding substantially higher monthly costs with the average rent £1,414 pushing many towards the security of homeownership instead[1].

The Lismore

Wallyford has seen a surge in interest from first-time buyers in recent years, largely due to its affordability in comparison to Edinburgh and its convenient transport links to the capital[2]. With Wallyford train station within walking distance and direct services into Edinburgh in under 15 minutes, the location is proving to be a strong draw for professionals looking to balance city work with a more spacious and cost-effective lifestyle.

The new homes at The Pines have been designed with modern living in mind, offering open-plan layouts that maximise space, light-filled interiors and south-facing gardens – creating an inviting and energy-efficient home environment. Coupled with the inclusion of contemporary kitchens, high-specification finishes and sustainability-conscious features such as PV panels, these homes are particularly appealing to those looking to invest in their first home.

Tony Williamson, sales director for Dandara East Scotland, said: "The tipping point between renting and buying has never been clearer. First-time buyers are starting to realise that with the right support, homeownership isn’t just possible – it’s often the smarter financial move. Renting may feel like the easier option in the short term, but it offers no long-term security or return on investment.

"With demand growing in areas like Wallyford, buyers who step onto the ladder now are securing not just a home, but a stake in a rising market. With builder incentives such as a 5% deposit contribution available, many are finding that the upfront costs of buying aren’t as high as they’d assumed.”

The Bressay

The Pines is situated in an increasingly desirable part of East Lothian, benefiting from access to both local amenities and the coastal lifestyle offered by nearby Musselburgh and surrounding beaches. For those looking to move away from the volatility of renting, the development presents an opportunity to secure a well-designed, energy-efficient home in a growing community

For more information about the homes available at The Pines, visit www.dandara.com/wallyford or call 0131 6082978.

