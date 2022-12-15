The hotel group, which has a portfolio of seven four- and- five-star hotels and inns across Scotland, explained that it has reached the threshold for its employees via its Fair Fund, which takes care of the discretionary guest contributions, just in time for Christmas, seeing them earn “well above” the living wage.

The group, founded and now chaired by Paddy Crerar, in October 2021 introduced an optional 10 per cent service charge at each of its properties, which comprise Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Thainstone House, Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Golf View, The Glencoe Inn, and Balmoral Arms.

The Fair Fund is paid to more than 200 employees, across all departments on an equal basis and proportionate to the number of hours worked during the previous three months, and sees them each take home up to an extra £2,000.

Abbie Dracea, who has worked for Crerar Hotels since August 2021, says: 'The million-pound landmark is a fantastic milestone to reach.' Picture: contributed.

Crerar Hotels chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills cheered the “impressive” seven-figure milestone, adding: “All of our team members work incredibly hard to deliver first-class, authentic Scottish hospitality, so we wanted to give guests a simple way to reward this in a way that would result in a completely fair, transparent structure.

“The amount raised by the Fair Fund is directly related to the guest experience at our hotels and inns and 100 per cent of the amount raised in this way goes directly back to our teams. [It] ensures that staff receive a pay-out which is equivalent to the hours they work and means that those working behind the scenes are also equally rewarded for their efforts. We are incredibly proud of the Fair Fund scheme and all of our associates are thrilled that their authentic and warm welcome has really shone through to be able to reap such impressive rewards.”

