Hotel-inspired facilities unveiled at retirement development

The Avenue, a groundbreaking luxury retirement development by award-winning housebuilder Cruden Homes has unveiled its beautifully finished communal spaces at this unique development.

Located in the scenic suburb of Barnton, Edinburgh, The Avenue offers an unparalleled living experience for retirees, combining elegant design with practical living and a strong sense of community.

Research by Savills in 2022 on UK Senior Living highlighted that other markets such as the USA and Australia are a staggering 20 years ahead of the UK in terms of development of the retirement living sector.

Cruden Homes designed ‘The Avenue’ to offer an appealing alternative for those looking to downsize without compromising on quality or community. These luxury homes are tailored to meet the needs of this demographic, providing features like energy efficient and low-maintenance living and stylish interiors that are far from the ‘beige’ stereotype.

Now homeowners at The Avenue can also enjoy stunning new shared spaces which include a tranquil welcome area, stylish club lounge and a luxurious guest suite, all soon to be complemented by The Avenue’s dedicated concierge service. These hotel-inspired facilities are set to redefine modern retirement living, providing residents and their guests with spaces to relax, entertain, and build lasting connections. The newly opened facilities include:

The Welcome Area The stylish foyer creates an inviting first impression, offering residents a peaceful spot to relax or warmly welcome visiting guests. Carefully designed with comfort and elegance in mind, this space sets the tone for the entire development.

The Club Lounge An elegant, hotel-inspired setting, the Club Lounge provides the perfect environment for residents to socialise with family, friends, and neighbours. Boasting plush sofas, designer armchairs, luxury dining sets, and a sophisticated bar area, the lounge is thoughtfully crafted to host everything from casual catch-ups to memorable events. The warm and welcoming atmosphere makes it the true heart of The Avenue community.

The Guest Suite Residents can now enjoy complete peace of mind when hosting family and friends. The exclusive Guest Suite offers visiting loved ones a private sanctuary with the perfect blend of style and comfort. Available to book by residents, the suite eliminates the need for external hotel reservations, ensuring guests remain close, relaxed, and cared for.

The Gardens The beautifully landscaped gardens offer tranquil outdoor spaces where residents can enjoy leisurely moments surrounded by nature. Designed to encourage a sense of community, the shared terrace area provides the perfect setting for sunny afternoons and warm summer evenings, allowing residents to forge new connections while enjoying the outdoors.

Located beside the prestigious Royal Burgess Golf Course and surrounded by leafy, green spaces, The Avenue combines tranquillity and exclusivity in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after locations. With 48 highly sustainable and energy-efficient apartments, penthouses, and executive villas, the development is designed to the highest specification, showcasing Cruden Homes’ renowned quality and craftsmanship.

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director at Cruden Homes, said: “The Avenue in Barnton redefines modern retirement living, offering residents a boutique, high-quality experience that blends luxury with a true sense of community.

“The stunning new communal spaces have been thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, elegance, and functionality. Inspired by the luxury of hotel living, these shared areas provide the perfect setting for residents to connect, unwind, and enjoy their surroundings. It’s wonderful to see residents already embracing these spaces, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to this exceptional development.”