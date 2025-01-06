Housebuilder breathes life into former West Lothian hospital site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes East Scotland will soon welcome prospective buyers to one of the UK’s most iconic re-development projects, as homes at Bangour Village, West Lothian launch next month.

Built on the grounds of former Bangour Hospital outside Livingston, the regeneration of the site is being carried out by a variety of housebuilders, including Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes which will join in May.

Earlier this year, Ambassador Group finalised the sale of 14.55 acres of land to Barratt Homes for the development of 179 private residences. The first phase of properties will be available to reserve from February 2025 and includes three and four-bed homes.

These new homes will become part of the larger Bangour Village Estate, an ambitious re-development set within 215 acres of woodland.

The project aims to introduce up to 998 energy-efficient homes that will benefit from excellent transport links to Edinburgh and Glasgow. Once completed, the brand-new community will have a range of amenities including a primary school, nursery, playing fields, a commercial hub comprising a supermarket, café/restaurant, and expansive woodland that has been preserved.

Lorraine Paterson, sales director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “As locals will know, the Bangour site is cherished within the community for its scenic beauty and rich heritage.

"We’ve taken care at every opportunity when designing and planning quality homes on the grounds, making sure properties reflect the needs of families, couples and individuals, while being inspired by the spacious tranquillity of Bangour.

"By working with Ambassador Group and other housebuilders, we hope to see the site reborn as a place to live and thrive.”

To find out more visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev002785-barratt-@-bangour-village/