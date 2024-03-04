Housebuilder commits to developing young people across Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas, 20, is currently employed by the top 10 UK housebuilder as he completes his bricklaying apprenticeship, working across multiple developments and undertaking projects delivering different types of dwellings, including apartments, city terraced homes and detached properties.

He explains: “I wanted to get stuck into the more practical aspects of the course and get on site. The idea of gaining valuable experience whilst studying and also getting paid has always appealed to me. I much prefer being on site and I’ve learnt so many skills since starting my apprenticeship.

“I’m a hard worker with a good work ethic and I've always been skilled at practical tasks and building things, so the construction industry has always seemed like a good fit for me, career wise.”

Keepmoat apprentice, Thomas Robertson

Thomas started his apprenticeship in August 2021 and is currently working onsite at The Castings development in Ravenscraig. He adds: “I really enjoy working with my hands and being able to look back at the finished product that I have spent time and worked hard on.”

Drew Kirson, Site Manager at Keepmoat added: “ The team is so pleased with Thomas's progression throughout his apprenticeship. Our apprenticeship schemes are a testament to Keepmoat’s commitment to delivering key skilled workers into the talent pipeline in the face of a skills shortage.

“We look forward to watching our apprentices excel in their roles and become the new generation of much needed bricklayers. There are so many progression opportunities within industry and we are excited for the future of our bricklayers.’’