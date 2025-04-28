Housing needs discussed during visit to Livingston development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Persimmon Homes East Scotland welcomed Livingston MP Gregor Poynton to its Rosebank Wynd development in West Lothian to update him on the site’s progress and showcase the high-quality, energy-efficient homes being delivered for local buyers.

During the visit, Mr Poynton met with the Persimmon East Scotland team and heard how the development is delivering benefits across the community, including through employment and training opportunities for local people.

They also discussed the wider opportunities and challenges facing the sector and the role the home builder can play in helping to reduce West Lothian’s housing waiting list and tackling the national housing emergency through the delivery of much-needed new homes.

Gregor Poynton MP said:“It was great to visit the Rosebank Wynd development and see the progress being made to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes for local families in Livingston.

From left, Construction Manager, John Shields, Construction Director Kevin Ferris, Gregor Poynton MP, Managing Director Neil Parry

"Tackling the housing crisis is one of the most pressing challenges we face, both here in West Lothian and across Scotland. Developments like this not only help more people to access home ownership but also create valuable job opportunities and strengthen our local communities.

"I look forward to continuing to work with partners to ensure we deliver the homes people in Livingston need.”

Neil Parry, Persimmon Homes East Scotland managing director, said: "We were pleased to welcome Gregor to Rosebank Wynd to show him the progress that’s being made on site and highlight the positive impact the development is having in Livingston.

“With our homes priced around 20% below the market average, we’re committed to helping local families onto the property ladder, while also delivering wider benefits for the whole community.”

Persimmon’s Rosebank Wynd development will see a total of 140 energy-efficient new homes built in Livingston, with 32 being transferred to a local housing association to help people in housing need.

As part of the development, the home builder has invested more than £690,000 to support the local area, including funding for education, play areas and public artwork.

