Shoppers turned up in their droves note-0 to get their hands on the world-famous bons at the opening of Cinnabon’s first-ever Scottish site at The Centre, Livingston, with queues starting almost two hours before it opened.

The company, which started out in Seattle in 1985, has branches in over 48 countries around the world, and now Scotland.

Fans and those new to Cinnabon, travelled from all over the country to get their hands on the tasty treats, which come in a variety of flavours, including the original roll which is the Classic Cinnabon with Makara cinnamon and signature frosting, ChocoBon and Caramel PecanBon.

The first customers also received a special tote bag.

Shoppers queuing at Cinnabon at The Centre, Livingston

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “The opening of the first-ever Cinnabon branch in Scotland was a huge success as people travelled from near and far and queued for up to two hours before it opened, with long queues continuing throughout the day, to get their favorite bons.

“The opening is a fantastic addition to our existing variety of great places to shop and eat at The Centre, Livingston which makes for a brilliant day out when visiting us.”