Hydrogen specialist Logan Energy signs up ex-NATO official to spearhead net-zero ambitions

The firm, which works to help businesses achieve their carbon-reduction targets, has unveiled its hire of Gary Deakin. It explains that he brings 36 years’ experience in leadership, planning, organisational change and people from his previous position in the British Army as chief of staff of a NATO headquarters in Italy in the rank of major general.

He was responsible for the planning and execution of NATO operations across southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, added the firm, which designs, installs and maintains integrated hydrogen energy systems in the UK and internationally.

His appointment – which comes after Logan Energy last year appointed former SSE boss Ian Marchant to its board – is billed as enabling it to “scale at pace in response to demand for hydrogen energy systems such as microgrids and refuelling services for long-range electric heavy goods vehicles”.

Mr Deakin said he is “passionate” about tackling climate change, so was keen to find a position in renewable energy that suited his skillset after his military career, and after spending time with various companies in the industry opted to join Logan Energy.

He added: "I will guide the company as it moves up a gear and will enable it to meet the demand for our services which increases year on year. The workforce has doubled in strength in the last year alone, and will continue to grow significantly in size over the next five years, bringing 100 new renewable energy jobs to East Lothian, Scotland, and the UK.”

Logan Energy, which also has a presence in Glasgow, says it is set to expand its service offering across the UK and overseas, with new facilities at its Wallyford headquarters, with an aim to accelerate the development of its proprietary hydrogen technologies.

'I will guide the company as it moves up a gear,' says Mr Deakin - who says he is passionate about combatting climate change. Picture: contributed.