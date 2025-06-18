Ice cream factory awarded SALSA status

Musselburgh based Di Rollo Ice Cream have successfully become one of only 57 ice cream manufacturers across the UK to be awarded the coveted SALSA Status.

Di Rollo Ice Cream, established in Musselburgh in 1899, was acquired by Syn3rgy Capital in February 2024. Since then the company has been going through a transformative and organic change. In January this year Di Rollo Ice Cream applied to SALSA, via the Ice Cream Alliance.

The journey then became very intense, as every part of the process became under scrutiny. John Evans, CEO, commented. Undertaking the SALSA application was a real eye opener and I have to praise the staff for buying into the process.

Two stand out employees deserve a mention. Simon Withers, factory manager, who has 22+ years service in the business, and Susan Martin, bookkeeper and office supervisor, and only 6 months service with the business have to be mentioned.

The amount of process changes, paperwork creations or updates has been immense. Si and Susan threw themselves into this challenge.

Now Di Rollo Ice Cream is one of only a handful of ice cream manufacturers in Scotland who have achieved this status.

John Evans continued. We already make delicious ice cream, now customers, and future customers can be satisfied that everything in our manufacturing process is to the highest standard. SALSA (Safe and Local Supplier Approved) has radically improved our everyday processes, which should give customers the absolute confidence in the products we deliver. As part of the SALSA award, we now have some new 454ml round tubs being created, with Vanilla, Mint Choc Chip and Raspberry Ripple being the first three flavours available in the display freezer style tubs. The future for Di Rollo Ice Cream is very rosy.