iLivestock selected to represent Scotland in the search for the best UK tech trailblazer

iLivestock has fended off competition from dozens of local tech startups to be crowned Scotland Tech Innovator as part of KPMG’s search for the UK’s most exciting tech businesses.

The Rosyth-based firm, which has created an all-in-one management platform for sheep and cattle farmers, was one of hundreds of applications to the UK competition and was shortlisted among the most exciting tech offerings in the region who were invited to pitch in the regional heat.

The competition, which KPMG runs to spotlight and celebrate the world’s most innovative technology, provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and collectively champion the future of tech.

Ewen Wardman, CEO & Co-Founder of iLivestock, said: “Winning the Scotland regional final of KPMG’s Tech Innovator is a strong validation of the work we’re doing at iLivestock.

(Left) Amy Burnett Emerging Giants Lead at KPMG UK, (middle) Jamie Pugh Co-Founder & COO of iLivestock, (right) Vishal Chopra Scotland Senior Partner at KPMG UK.

“It’s a great chance to show how our tech can make a real difference for livestock farms of all sizes.

“We’re excited to represent Scotland in London, connect with investors, and take the next step in scaling our innovation.”

Commenting on the heat, Amy Burnett, Emerging Giants Lead at KPMG UK, said: “Scotland has a real momentum when it comes to innovation in agriculture and sustainability, and iLivestock is a fantastic example of that.

“Their pitch stood out by clearly showing how their platform helps farmers tackle everyday challenges - making it faster and easier to track key data across cattle and sheep, all in one place. It’s a smart, practical solution with real potential for growth.

“This accolade is a credit to the team’s confident presentation and the strength of their product. They’ll now be flying the flag for Scotland at the UK final in London and we’ll be cheering them on from north of the border.”

The competition, which has been running since 2013, has celebrated some of the UK’s best pure technology and tech-enabled businesses including What3Words, VividQ and HiiROC who have all been crowned previous winners. 2022 winner HiiROC took it a step further by winning the global final at Web Summit.

iLivestock will now progress to the national final to be held in London in July.

The overall UK champion will then advance to the global final later in the year, where an international panel of judges will select the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator.

Nicole Lowe, Head of Emerging Giants at KPMG UK, said: “The standard has been extremely high this year and it has been brilliant to see the variety of businesses the competition has unearthed across the country.

“Each year we are delighted to showcase the best the country has to offer and cannot wait to see who comes out on top in the final.”

