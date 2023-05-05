News you can trust since 1873
In depth: all the names in the frame at the forthcoming IoD Scotland awards that recognise 'invaluable' leadership qualities

One of the biggest accolades in business north of the Border, the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland has revealed the finalists in its 2023 national awards, saying the list recognises “invaluable” leadership qualities.

By Emma Newlands
Published 5th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 4 min read

The organisation has laid out the 39 names in the running across 12 key categories ahead of the Director of the Year Awards ceremony that takes place on June 8 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, the first time the event has been held in person since 2019.

The annual awards, sponsored by Turcan Connell, Zero Waste Scotland, Wheatley Group, SCVO, Scottish Government, Insights, and Prosperity, are billed as this time round celebrating leadership during a challenging year, and recognise those navigating businesses and organisations through a quickly changing landscape.

Those up for prizes include Poonam Gupta, chief executive of at PG Paper Company; Carolyn Currie, chief executive at Women's Enterprise Scotland; and Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive at the Scottish SPCA.

More than 100 submissions were received, and each finalist will also be entered into one of seven corresponding regional categories. This year will also be the first Director of the Year awards with new IoD Scotland nations director Catherine McWilliam at the helm, and she said: “The IoD's Director of the Year Awards are renowned for attracting high-calibre entries from across Scotland's director community, so it is an honour to be able to recognise and celebrate their immense achievements with this year’s in-person ceremony.

“I am regularly struck by the resilience and commitment shown by our members and directors across the country as they strive to ensure stability and confidence within their organisations. While it sometimes feels like par for the course, this leadership is invaluable, and exactly what these awards set out to recognise.”

  • Finalists in the IoD Scotland 2023 Director of the Year Awards:

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – International:

From left: Ian Gulland, CEO of sponsor Zero Waste Scotland; Catherine McWilliam, nations director at IoD Scotland; and Marshall Dallas, CEO of this year’s host the EICC and former IoD Scotland Director of the Year winner. Picture: Mike Wilkinson.From left: Ian Gulland, CEO of sponsor Zero Waste Scotland; Catherine McWilliam, nations director at IoD Scotland; and Marshall Dallas, CEO of this year’s host the EICC and former IoD Scotland Director of the Year winner. Picture: Mike Wilkinson.
From left: Ian Gulland, CEO of sponsor Zero Waste Scotland; Catherine McWilliam, nations director at IoD Scotland; and Marshall Dallas, CEO of this year’s host the EICC and former IoD Scotland Director of the Year winner. Picture: Mike Wilkinson.

Fiona Logan – Insights Learning & Development; Dr Ken Sutherland – Canon Medical Research; Poonam Gupta – PG Paper

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Agility & Resilience:

James Gillespie – Kibble Education and Care Centre; Laura Davidson – Tag Digital; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery; Josie Saunders – Ceteris;

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Family Business:

Carolyn Currie, CEO of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, who is a finalist in the Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion category. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography.Carolyn Currie, CEO of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, who is a finalist in the Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion category. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography.
Carolyn Currie, CEO of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, who is a finalist in the Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion category. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography.
Neale Bisset – PMC Property Management; Rebecca Bell – Spectrum Service Solutions

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Third Sector:

Jacqueline Stone – St Columba’s Hospice Care; Jonathan Christie – The Carbrach Trust; Kirsteen Campbell – SSPCA; Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine – Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Public Sector:

Esther Black – Crown Estate Scotland; Grant Moir – Cairngorms National Park Authority; Shona MacLennan – Bòrd na Gàidhlig; Stuart Black - HIE

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Young:

Neale Bisset – PMC Property Management; Romy Berits – Canteen

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion:

Carolyn Currie – Women’s Enterprise Scotland; David Dent – Parexel; Edward Obi – HR Plus; Jai Aenugu – TechForce

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Innovation:

Duncan Wallace – PlacesWork; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Sustainability:

Duncan Wallace – PlacesWork; Jeremy Leggett – Highlands Rewilding; Michael Golding – Visit Inverness Lochness; Richard and Ed Nimmons – Carbon Capture Scotland

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Non-Executive:

Bill Skelly – Team Police; Bob Keiller – Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce; Dr B Arturo Langa – NHS National Services Scotland; Tracey Rob Perera – Institute of Chartered Accountants for Scotland

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Small-Medium Business:

Lucy Harrier – Prepress Projects; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery; Robin Stevenson – Hamilton Waste & Recycling; Sara Speirs – Spectrum Service Solutions

IoD Scotland Director of the Year – Large Business:

Jackie Kipps – Insights Learning & Development; Poonam Gupta – PG Paper

  • Regional Directors of the Year Finalists:
Edinburgh & Lothians:

Bridie Ashrowan – EVOC; Esther Black – Crown Estate Scotland; Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine – Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery

Central Scotland:

Josie Saunders – Ceteris; Marc Crothall – Scottish Tourism Alliance

Glasgow & West of Scotland:

David Dent – Parexel; Evelyn McDonald – Scottish EDGE; James Gillespie – Kibble Education and Care Centre; Sara Speirs – Spectrum Service Solutions

Highlands & Islands:

Grant Moir – Cairngorms National Park Authority; Stuart Black – HIE; Michael Golding – Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Fife & Tayside:

Fiona Logan and Jackie Kipps – both of Insights Learning & Development; Kirsteen Campbell – SSPCA; Richard and Ed Nimmons – Carbon Capture Scotland

South of Scotland:

Jane Morrison-Ross – South of Scotland Enterprise; Romano Petrucci – Stranraer Development Trust

Aberdeen & Grampian:

Dr Abhishek Agarwal – Grampian Housing Association; Neale Bisset – PMC Property Management; Bob Keiller – Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce; Tracy Clark - ITC Hydraulic Services

IoD Scotland is part of the UK's IoD, which was formed in 1903 and granted a Royal Charter three years later. It will on June 13, just a few days after the Scottish Director of the Year Awards, hold an event to celebrate its 120th anniversary of “supporting, championing and amplifying the voices of our members – from Pall Mall to Peru”.

Its Scottish arm, which is chaired by Aidan O’Carroll, has seven branches – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Central, Fife and Tayside, South of Scotland, Aberdeen and Highlands & Islands – and in September announced that Ms McWilliam was taking the director of nations role, succeeding Louise Macdonald, who is now director general of communities in the Scottish Government.

Ms McWilliam said when her appointment was revealed that IoD Scotland under her leadership would continue to provide professional development and networking opportunities, “while also broadening [its] appeal to an emerging band of business-leaders who are facing challenges they’ve never dealt with before”. She added: “That’s the beauty of the IoD – creating a space for business-leaders to share experiences, and by doing so, we can all rise up.”

