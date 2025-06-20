Internationally renowned estate agency, Fine & Country, targets Edinburgh

Premium international estate agency, Fine & Country, has announced its arrival in Edinburgh - marking a significant milestone for discerning homebuyers and sellers in Scotland’s historic capital.

The new operation will be led by Andrew Jack, a seasoned agent who has built his reputation managing high-value transactions across 22 years of business in the sector.

Andrew, a long-term franchisee with Belvoir - a part of The Property Franchise Group which also includes Fine & Country – said: “Edinburgh is arguably the jewel in Scotland’s crown and is one of the most desirable places to live and work.

“Its unique mix of historic charm, modern living, and excellent transport links makes it a prime location for both local and international buyers.

Andrew Jack and Louisa Thomson will lead Fine & Country’s expansion across Scotland.

“Fine & Country brings a level of service and a fresh approach to the premium market that will offer sellers and buyers something different from what’s currently available.

“Many of our target clients already engage with the brand through national publications and property sections, so we expect strong interest from the outset.”

Edinburgh remained the epicentre of Scotland’s luxury market in 2024, accounting for 43 per cent of all £500,000-plus agreed sales across the country.

As of March 2025, the average price of a detached home in the city was £671,000*, representing a 9.8 % year-on-year increase from March 2024.

The Fine & Country Scotland team.

Fine & Country’s arrival in Edinburgh is part of a wider expansion across Scotland.

The entire country will now be serviced by the premium brand, with vastly experienced real estate entrepreneur, Louisa Thomson, taking the lead with 10 licences covering the Borders through to the Highlands.

Louisa took on Fine & Country’s only Scottish licence four years ago in Dumfries and Galloway, and she and her South Scotland team were recently declared one of Scotland’s best single office estate agents in the prestigious UK Property Awards.

She said: “Fine & Country has a great reputation internationally for the sale and marketing of beautiful homes in the upper quartile of the market, and we are excited to be extending the premium services our customers receive to the whole of Scotland.

“There’s been a genuine appetite in the south of the country for a high-quality, internationally renowned estate agency specialising in luxury homes and underpinned by true local knowledge - and we’re already receiving positive feedback from other parts of the Scotland eager for Fine & Country to come their way.”

Jonathan Handford, the Interim Managing Director at Fine & Country, said: "We are thrilled to expand Fine & Country across Scotland and in Edinburgh, and we have no doubt that Louisa, Andrew and their teams will make a significant impact across the country.”

Fine & Country Edinburgh can be contacted on 0131 639 1000 or [email protected]

Fine & Country Scotland can be contacted on 01738 354110 or [email protected]