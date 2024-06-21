IoD Scotland’s Nations Director recognised in prestigious 35 under 35 list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catherine McWilliam, Nations Director at IoD Scotland, has been named in the UK-wide list of 35 Woman Under 35, which champions successful women in leadership positions making significant impact across the business sector.

As one of only two Scottish leaders represented in the list, the Management Today award highlights Catherine’s important contributions to the business world, as well as wider communities in Scotland.

Stranraer-born Catherine has over a decade of experience working in the Scottish business and third sectors, including roles responsible for corporate communications, membership management and professional development.

She became the youngest Nations Director of IoD Scotland in September 2022, and is the second female leader of the 121-year-old organisation. Her appointment reflected the change being seen across boardrooms, bringing a unique viewpoint to the diverse range of challenges leaders face.

Catherine McWilliam, Nations Director at IoD Scotland

Her commitment to diversifying IoD Scotland’s membership has been evident, as the organisation welcomed over 200 new members in 2023, resulting in increased gender, cultural and age diversity. These strides forward ensure the organisation mirrors the dynamic essence of the country’s business landscape.

Catherine McWilliam, Nations Director – Scotland at the IoD commented: “Being recognised in this list alongside such accomplished and influential women is an absolute honour.

“I’ve worked with many inspiring women throughout my career, and truly believe diversity of gender, thought, race and age are vital within leadership.

“While we’re making progress in achieving a gender balance, we must go further to truly embed diversity and inclusion in our organisations. Only when we consciously do this, will we notice a shift and true equity within the workplace.”

Management Today's 35 Women Under 35 awards, which have recognised trailblazing women making positive changes in the industry for over 20 years, marked the occasion with a ceremony at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower London.