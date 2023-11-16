IT firm moves 80 staff into 'landmark' office building on outskirts of Edinburgh

A further tenant has been secured for a “landmark” £20 million office building on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Rather than demolish the pavilion-style building, Knight Property Group invested £20m into the redevelopment of the three-storey site, which has made it one of Edinburgh Park’s most sustainable office buildings. Picture: McAteer Photograph

IT and digital infrastructure provider Pulsant has moved into 4-5 Lochside Avenue at Edinburgh Park after taking 10,065 square feet on the building’s first floor on a ten-year deal. The company has moved from nearby South Gyle, with Lochside Avenue now being home to around 80 people. Founded in 1995, Pulsant has its headquarters in Maidenhead with further offices in Edinburgh, Gateshead and London, along with a network of 12 data centres across the UK.

The deal marks the second secured by Knight Property Group at Lochside Avenue, following Lumacron Technology moving into the redeveloped office building in September.

April Clark, chief people officer of Pulsant, said: “This move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our Scottish team. As a company, we were really keen to create a more collaborative and flexible workspace to better support our hybrid working approach, and 4-5 Lochside Avenue is the ideal environment for our people to come together and connect and to enable our ambitious business development and growth strategy.”

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “Pulsant’s move to 4-5 Lochside Avenue has been welcomed with tremendous enthusiasm among all parties involved. We take immense pride in the accomplishments at 4-5 Lochside Avenue, and we are currently engaged in positive discussions regarding the remaining space within the building.”

Rather than demolish the pavilion-style building, the property group invested £20m into the redevelopment of the three-storey site, which has made it one of Edinburgh Park’s most sustainable office buildings. Edinburgh Park is home to some 7,000 workers with surrounding occupiers including JP Morgan, Marsh, HSBC and Lloyds.

Cameron Stott, lead director of property consultancy JLL Scotland, said: “Demand from high-calibre occupiers to take space at 4-5 Lochside Avenue has been very positive and Knight’s approach to sustainability was a key factor in attracting Pulsant to the building. Knight is being rewarded for their pioneering retro-first approach with this building.”

