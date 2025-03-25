It’s official – the best Black Pudding in Britain hails from Scotland

Scottish butcher, [https://www.hughblackandsons.co.uk/]Hugh Black & Sons, has scooped a prestigious national award for its Black Pudding at this year’s Smithfield Awards, announced at Butchers’ Hall in London.

One of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, the local butcher which has shops in Lanarkshire. Lothian, Stirling and Fife, won the Diamond award in the Black Pudding category, in what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the Smithfield Awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, BBQ products and more.

Products are awarded a Bronze, Silver or Gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all Gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award.

Scoring 65 points out of a possible 70, Hugh Black & Son’sBlack Pudding was described by judges as ‘an excellent Black Pudding in terms of taste, texture and composition’. The coveted Diamond Award was presented to Hugh Black & Sons by Prof John Gilliland OBE DSc, a renowned authority on sustainable agriculture and food security.

The Scottish butcher also made the final shortlist in the Traditional Pork Sausage category with its Pork Link Sausages and Best Butchers Steak categorywith its Ribeye Fillet Steak - both receiving Gold award status – the highest possible rating from the Guild. Hugh Black & Sons was also awarded silver status for its Scotch Pie.

Cameron Black from Hugh Black & Sons said: “We’re committed to sourcing the best ingredients for our products and this award is down to the team who do a fantastic job in maintaining quality at all times. It’s great to have all that hard work rewarded and win an award as prestigious as this.”

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as ever, making Hugh Black & Sons achievement even more impressive. Being crowned best in class in our Black Pudding category, along with securing two additional Gold awards, is a fantastic accomplishment. We were delighted to present them with this award, which not only recognises the exceptional quality of their products but also contributes to raising industry standards and driving innovation in the craft butchery sector.”

Hugh Black & Sons is one of Scotland’s largest independent butchers. Established in 1987 by Hugh Black Snr, it remains a family-run business, with the third generation now starting to learn the trade. For more information visit www.hughblackandsons.co.uk.