JDS Gardening's Josh Dow appointed vice-chair of BALI Scottish Committee

Amidst the array of discussions and resolutions, one standout highlight was the appointment of Josh Dow (26), Managing Director of JDS Gardening, as the new vice-chair for Scotland.

Founded in 1972, BALI stands as a beacon of excellence within the landscape industry, boasting more than 900 accredited members. Josh's elevation to the role of vice-chair underscores not only his personal achievements but also the burgeoning success of JDS Gardening, a rapidly expanding business known for its commitment to quality and innovation.

In his acceptance speech, Josh expressed his gratitude, stating: "I am delighted to assume the role of vice-chair for BALI's Scottish committee. I can’t wait to work with Ryan who taught me everything I know. We are looking forward to starting some exciting new projects together."

Ryan Love (left) congratulating Josh Dow on his appointment.

Josh has spearheaded the growth of JDS Gardening, establishing it as a prominent brand in Edinburgh and the Lothians while upholding the highest industry standards. His ascent to a leadership position within BALI reflects not only his individual merit but also the dedication and expertise of his team.

Coming from an educational background Ryan Love, Managing Director of R. Love Landscape & Construction Ltd, also serves as the regional chairman of BALI.

Ryan is a strong advocate for the promotion of landscaping & horticulture especially from a young age. He commended Josh’s appointment remarking: “"It is gratifying to witness Josh's progression from student to industry leader. Things have really come full circle and his journey exemplifies the importance of nurturing talent within our field, and I am confident that his insights will enrich our committee's endeavours."

