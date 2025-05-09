Jobs saved by "historic" US trade deal, Rightmove set for growth and British Airways orders new Boeing fleet
Hello and welcome to our latest Business Brief on May 9.
The UK was just “days” from job losses without a US trade deal, according to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. The deal cuts tariffs on steel and luxury cars. Rolls Royce and Aston Martin shares surged at the news. Sir Keir Starmer called it “historic” - but Tories said it was a "Diet Coke Deal" and that Britain was being “shafted”. Talks continue over wider import taxes.
- LondonMetric is buying Urban Logistics in a £699 million deal. Shareholders will get 42.8p in cash and 0.5612 new shares per share held. The deal creates a £7.3 billion property giant.
- The digital media and tech firm Brave Bison has confirmed it's in talks to buy MiniMBA for £19m. The training firm works with the likes of Google, Tesco and Nestlé. It would form a new business division at Brave Bison, and Ebitda could rise 78 per cent if the deal goes ahead.
Optically, it’s been a decent week for the Government. Trade deals with the US and India have handed Sir Keir Starmer a short-term boost after Labour’s dismal local and by-election results. The US agreement will genuinely save jobs - particularly in the automotive sector - and that’s great news for UK manufacturing.
But let’s not overstate it. These aren’t transformative deals; they’re modest tweaks dressed up as triumphs. Some voters, rightly or wrongly, are uneasy about the India deal’s national insurance clause, fearing it could lead to increased immigration. That hardly screams electoral gold for Labour.
At least reports that the US would gain a veto over Chinese investment in the UK have been dismissed as “complete nonsense” by Darren Jones, because the very idea that Donald Trump could wield influence over UK economic sovereignty is eyebrow-raising to say the least.
Then there’s Trump himself, hailing the agreement on Truth Social as “GREAT for our FARMERS and RANCHERS”. That should ring alarm bells for Britain’s food producers. Alongside looser conditions for US pharmaceutical firms, it’s not hard to see who might really benefit from this “deal”.
Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan’s shift towards building on London’s green belt marks another misstep. Following Angela Rayner’s environmentally questionable housing proposals earlier this year, the Mayor is now “actively exploring” a move that could permanently alter the capital’s character.
Yes, housing is important - and the industry supports thousands of jobs - but when does it stop? The idea that the property sector will one day say, “we’ve earned enough, we can stop now,” is laughable. If Labour starts rolling back green belt protections, it may never end. Britain’s strength lies in the balance between urban connectivity and rural calm. Suburban communities thrive because of that blend. Yet Labour seems intent on bulldozing that equilibrium - both literally and politically.
Pair that with their continued avoidance of meaningful immigration debate, and it’s easy to see why voters are drifting. A couple of soft trade wins won’t save Labour from the deeper, structural problems, including its relentless attach on middle class lifestyles through house building, that it refuses to confront.
All that said, small but significant is sometimes what does the business, and maybe that will apply to Labour's long-term electoral fortunes, too. For example, we found out today that the sunniest April on record brought a “small but positive” rise in shoppers in the UK. High street footfall was up 0.2 per cent year-on-year, with retail parks seeing a 2.7 per cent boost.
Let's take that as good news.
- Rightmove says it’s on track for 10 per cent revenue growth this year. Resale listings are at a 10-year high. Rental demand is easing but still strong. And it remains the UK’s top property portal.
- British Airways’ parent company IAG has ordered 32 new Boeing planes. The 787-10 aircraft will join BA’s long-haul fleet. IAG has also ordered 21 Airbus jets for its other airlines.
- Sadiq Khan may allow homes on parts of London's green belt. He says brownfield land isn’t enough to meet housing targets. Labour critics say the move risks urban sprawl.