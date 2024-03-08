John Keogh quit head of engineering post to become a coat designer and fund-raiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Keogh has been named as the Local Hero 2024 in the Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards due to his "fantastic work for the homeless community".

He set up The Ootsider, waterproof outside coats for those who love the great outdoors, and John also collaborated with The Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh for the Big Ootsider Sleep Out last November. It raised in excess of £5,000.

John retired as head of engineering at Jabil Electronics in Livingston in 2017 and the concept of The Ootsider began in December 2021, when he was walking down Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

Keith Barbour, president of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber, who organised the event, one of the leading business awards in Scotland, said: "On talking with the homeless – yes, he didn’t walk past - he realised that what was more valuable to them was something 100 per cent waterproof that would protect them and their belongings from the elements.

"A wild swimmer himself, John was familiar with waterproof changing robes, and using his vast career experience, John set about setting up a Community Interest Company (CIC) so that he could take donations and grants as well as manufacture and sell products commercially. So, The Ootsider was born."

Barbour added: "His waterproof Ootsider coats sell to those who enjoy the great outdoors and the coat is also excellent for wheelchair users, and John reinvests profits to provide sleeping coats, a sleeping bag conversion of the coat, free of charge, to those sleeping rough.

