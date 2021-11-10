John Menzies expands Latin American presence with major Aeromexico contract

The three-year agreement includes ground services at 15 airports across the country, and will see Menzies Aviation rank as the largest provider of aviation services to Aeromexico in the region.

The Scottish firm will deliver a full suite of ground services to the airline, including passenger, ramp and cleaning operations, for an expected 23,000 flights a year at hubs including Los Cabos International Airport, Mérida International Airport, Del Bajío International Airport and Oaxaca International Airport.

Menzies will deliver a full suite of ground services to Aeromexico for an expected 23,000 flights a year. Picture: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images.

Menzies said the contract represents “further delivery of Menzies’ clear growth strategy” and builds on recent contract win momentum in Latin America, following the recent signing of deals with American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Wingo and Air Transat. “This strong performance in the region reflects Menzies’ strategic investment in new emerging market territories to create growth opportunities across its service portfolio,” it added.

Philipp Joeinig, chairman and chief executive of John Menzies plc, said the partnership with Aeromexico marks “the continuing delivery of our strategic priorities”.

He added: “This is an exciting opportunity for Menzies that significantly increases our operations in Mexico.”

John Menzies in September reported that it had swung to a first-half profit. The firm is one of the oldest in Scotland, and can trace its roots back 1833, when its eponymous founder opened a bookshop in Edinburgh, also selling The Scotsman newspaper.

Menzies Aviation operates at more than 200 airports in 37 countries, supported by a global team of 25,000. In 2020 it handled 500,000 aircraft turns, 1.2 million tonnes of cargo, and fuelled 1.9 million turnarounds.

