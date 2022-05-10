Johnnie Walker Experience firm hired for fit-out work on Edinburgh's landmark 'ribbon' hotel

Edinburgh's vast £1 billion St James Quarter development being delivered by Nuveen Real Estate brings together a host of retail, dining and leisure brands.

The firm will help fit out the interiors of the 244 guest rooms at the 12-storey W Edinburgh, the landmark, and highly distinctive, hotel that forms part of the capital’s £1 billion St James Quarter development.

Keppie Design has been appointed as delivery architect by BAM, which also worked on the fit-out of the Johnnie Walker Experience on the capital’s Princes Street.

The hotel will offer 244 guest rooms, including 42 suites and one “Extreme Wow Suite” - the W brand’s interpretation of the presidential suite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Ward, regional director, BAM Construction Scotland, said: “This is a prestigious, striking, and high-quality development for Scotland. BAM’s work on the Johnnie Walker Experience and V&A Dundee shows we have the pedigree and credentials to deliver such ambitious schemes.

“During the pre-construction period our team has brought our customary collaborative approach to bear in helping de-risk and develop the design while forming a strong relationship with our partners. It is going to be as exciting to build as it will be to stay here when we complete our work.”

The 1.7 million-square-foot city centre development being delivered by Nuveen Real Estate brings together 80 brands including John Lewis, Zara, Lego and Boss. There are also several food offerings, an Everyman Cinema, a 75-bed aparthotel and scores of flats within the project.