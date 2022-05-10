Johnnie Walker Experience firm hired for fit-out work on Edinburgh's landmark 'ribbon' hotel

The firm will help fit out the interiors of the 244 guest rooms at the 12-storey W Edinburgh, the landmark, and highly distinctive, hotel that forms part of the capital’s £1 billion St James Quarter development.
Keppie Design has been appointed as delivery architect by BAM, which also worked on the fit-out of the Johnnie Walker Experience on the capital’s Princes Street.
The hotel will offer 244 guest rooms, including 42 suites and one “Extreme Wow Suite” - the W brand’s interpretation of the presidential suite.
Jim Ward, regional director, BAM Construction Scotland, said: “This is a prestigious, striking, and high-quality development for Scotland. BAM’s work on the Johnnie Walker Experience and V&A Dundee shows we have the pedigree and credentials to deliver such ambitious schemes.
“During the pre-construction period our team has brought our customary collaborative approach to bear in helping de-risk and develop the design while forming a strong relationship with our partners. It is going to be as exciting to build as it will be to stay here when we complete our work.”
The 1.7 million-square-foot city centre development being delivered by Nuveen Real Estate brings together 80 brands including John Lewis, Zara, Lego and Boss. There are also several food offerings, an Everyman Cinema, a 75-bed aparthotel and scores of flats within the project.
Edward Webb, director of development management at Nuveen Real Estate, added: “W Edinburgh will redefine the city’s hospitality scene.”