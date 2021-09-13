Johnston Carmichael announces specialist teams reshuffle

It involves the appointment of various new sector heads as well as combining and rebranding some of the existing sector specialist teams.

Among the key changes is the formation of an energy, infrastructure and sustainability team, which will be led by Mark Stewart, to spearhead the firm’s support for companies seeking to take advantage of the move to a low-carbon economy. The unit will also include Graham Alexander and Alan Dick, tapping into their knowledge of the oil and gas industry.

Sandy Manson, chair and head of client service at Johnston Carmichael, hails the firm's 'reshaped sector approach'. Picture: contributed.

Johnston Carmichael added that it has combined its agriculture and landed estates sector specialists into a rebranded rural team under the leadership of Jenn Stewart, also harnessing the know-how of tax specialist Alex Docherty and agricultural experts Robin Dandie and Jane Mitchell.

Additionally, the accountancy and business advisory firm’s fishing specialists will become part of the food and drink team, which is led by Adam Hardie together with Stewart Pennington. An enhanced construction and property team will be led by Allison Dalton, while Rosalind Catto will be at the helm of the hospitality sector division. Not-for-profit will be headed up by Keith Macpherson and Scott Jeffrey.

Sandy Manson, chair and head of client service at Johnston Carmichael, said: “As the economy and the market changes then so must we and our reshaped sector approach means that we will be able to bring an ever more focused and insightful approach in how we deploy our considerable sector expertise to benefit our clients in building successful and sustainable businesses.”

