Johnston Carmichael unveils leadership team changes in Edinburgh and Dundee

The roles are among 70 promotions made by the firm this year as it looks to “grow its own” next generation of leaders.

Jenn Stewart, who is head of the firm’s Dundee office, joins Johnston Carmichael’s partner group and Elspeth Jamieson, based in Edinburgh, becomes a director.

Chief executive Andrew Walker said: “I’d like to congratulate Jenn and Elspeth on their well-deserved promotions, which recognise the significant contribution they have made to the business. Supporting and developing the next generation of leaders is central to our growth ambitions and defines who we are as a firm.

“It gives me great pride that we have promoted 70 people to date this year. Their commitment and passion are key to delivering the high-quality client services for which we are renowned in the marketplace.”

Stewart joined Johnston Carmichael in 2019 to launch and lead its team in Dundee. Brought up and still involved in a farming family business, she is said to possess considerable experience of rural business and was appointed as the firm’s head of rural and landed estates in 2021.

She recently completed the Worshipful Company of Farmers’ advanced course in agricultural business management at the Royal Agricultural University.

Jamieson joined the firm in 2016 and was integral to developing its cloud accounting service offering. She recently joined the firm’s specialist hospitality and tourism sector team, while also advising clients across a range of other sectors including technology, food and drink, and property.