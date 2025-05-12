Join the team in The Shack in South Queensferry
The latest restaurant venture from respected hospitality family, the Coghills, who are behind the multi award winning, Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, located in the former Frankie & Benny’s, next to the Dakota Hotel, will showcase the very finest fish and chips, together with the full bounty of the sea.
Given a fresh new nautical look, themed on the Hamptons in the US, the eatery is on the lookout for staff across all positions.
Said owner, Bryan Coghill: “We are looking to fill a variety of positions, from kitchen porters to management level. We need, amongst others, a head chef, a bartender, an Assistant Manager, meet and greet hosts, Floor Supervisors, and waiting staff.”
“We also need Kitchen Porters, a Sous Chef, Chef de Partie, and a Commis Chef. We have both full and part time positions available.”
Bryan said that he anticipated that the local community, all around what is a very vibrant and populated area, would be interested in applying.
“We are surrounded by lots of new housing,” he said. “If you're a young person, or a student living in South Queensferry, it will be easy to walk to and from your place of work, and public transport is good. Likewise, it's certainly not far to go across the bridge from Fife, or indeed from other parts of Edinburgh and the Lothians. Please get in touch with us to discuss the range of exciting roles we're looking to fill as we build the best hospitality team in the area.”
“We’re looking for staff who will thoroughly enjoy engaging with our customers at this fantastic new fish and chip restaurant.”
The full list of positions The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack is looking to fill is:
Kitchen Porter
Commis Chef
Chef de Partie
Sous Chef
Head Chef
Deputy/Assistant manager
Floor supervisor
Waiting staff
Bar Supervisor
Bartender
Meet & Greet Staff
A mix of full-time and part-time positions
To contact Bryan, and send in CV’s & covering letters, please email [email protected].