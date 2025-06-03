Josh Levy and Dario Schiraldi on Ultimate Finance's £10M facility boost for market growth

Specialist asset-based lender Ultimate Finance has raised its maximum invoice finance facility from £7 million to £10 million as it looks to expand its footprint in the larger deal market.

The Tavistock Group-owned firm based in Bristol said the change fits with its efforts to expand its working capital services. This improvement is due to improvements in pricing and larger cash flow loan options which have been well-received by the bank’s clients.

The increase in facility size reflects the company’s ambition to remain competitive and distinctive while expanding its offering to cater to a wider range of businesses. It also supports Ultimate Finance’s broader aim of building a strong presence in larger lending transactions.

Chief Executive Officer Josh Levy said the company has had a robust start to 2025, completing 60 working capital deals in the first five months of the year. “April and May represented our highest single months in the past five years for new deal numbers and deal value, respectively, and this momentum shows no sign of slowing down,” he said.

Market Growth

“With our average client retention now at eight years, the increase enables us to further support those clients with their growth ambitions and deliver on our mission. This is to provide more cash flow than ever before to new and existing clients,” Levy added.

Levy expressed confidence that the enhanced facility, combined with the company’s high-touch, tailored service model, would support its growth trajectory.

Founded in 2002, Ultimate Finance has supported more than 4,000 UK businesses and property investors with customised funding packages designed to meet the cash flow needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In addition to its head office in Bristol, the lender maintains a national presence with offices in London, Lutterworth, Manchester, Leeds, and Edinburgh. The firm was acquired by Tavistock Group nine years ago, reinforcing its long-term commitment to growth in the UK market.