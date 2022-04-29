JR Scaffold Services' new partnership with housebuilder Dandara East Scotland on Shawfair development

John Horne, managing director of JR Scaffold Services, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be embarking on a new project with the team at Dandara East Scotland. A major part of our ethos is partnership working and, based on our early conversations with the Dandara t eam, we can see a long-term future working together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scaffolding is a key division of The JR Group , so we’re keen to bring this expertise to the Shawfair development and to play a key role in facilitating the provision of affordable homes on behalf of Dandara. We hope this will be the first of many projects to come.”

Stuart Dallas, contracts manager at Dandara, said: “We are delighted to have JR Scaffolding Services on board for its first development with Dandara, and look forward to working together now and in the future.”