Karolina top environmental intern

Karolina Dannberg has been named as the Most Enterprising Environmental Intern in the 2024 Bright Green Business awards.

Judges were particularly impressed with her lasting impact on her host organisation, The Leith Collective, and Karolina’s ability to push multiple projects forward during her internship, including strategic planning for the organisation’s sustainability strategy.

The Swedish-born student is currently on a Master of Science in Business Psychology with Intercultural Communication course at Heriot-Watt University near Edinburgh.

Edinburgh-based Karolina is also working part-time with The Leith Collective and We Relove, Britain’s first plastic-free, online marketplace, supporting a community of local artists and small businesses to sell their products in a sustainable way.

Karolina with her award after the ceremony in Queen Margaret University

The recognition, she said, is a testament to the hard work and passion that goes into projects like We Relove and the Winter Coat Exchange where good quality coats were redistributed to those who need them.

The winner added: “I’m very grateful for the support of my managers, Sara and David, and all the makers I’ve had the chance of working with, and I look forward to continuing to drive sustainability efforts and delivering positive change in the future.”

Karolina was one of four finalists who presented to a panel of experts at Queen Margaret University where she told them about being instrumental in launching the plastic free, online marketplace for her internship host, The Leith Collective.

Zero Waste Scotland (ZWS) sponsored her internship and another intern sponsored by ZWS, Kelvin Akpojevwe, received a special commendation for his work for Saltire Patisserie in developing a muffin made with spent grain from local breweries.

The other finalists were Ana Hernandez, Campus Cycling Officer, City of Glasgow College in partnership with Cycling Scotland and Erin Stowell, Climate Adaption Risk Intern, The Scottish Parliament.

Karen Ritchie, chief executive officer of Bright Green Business, said: “Every year I am amazed by what the interns are able to accomplish. We’re incredibly proud of what our interns do and encourage any business interested in making sustainability a priority to consider taking on an intern.

“Within a short amount of time, they go in and make a massive impact on their host organisation.”

Interested businesses can email [email protected] to request a client information packet which includes up-to-date information on the process and costs to take part.