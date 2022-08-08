Key museum among contracts helping engineering consultancy Harley Haddow display growth

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fort William, and now Manchester, and has moved into bigger and greener premises in London, says it has secured 85 per cent of its 2022-2023 budget in fees just three months into its financial year, while staff numbers have jumped by nearly a fifth to 118.

It said its work at the Royal Academy is to support partners Knight Harwood in the refurbishment of the schools’ studios in Burlington House, while it has been signed up regarding the delivery of eco-friendly new-build commercial offices at Clifton Street & Holywell Row in Shoreditch.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Haddow – which in December hailed a solid year – added that it provided energy and carbon analysis and technical options appraisal for the net-zero masterplan of the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill.

The consultancy’s director Guy Willis-Robb said: “It’s rewarding to have expanded our operations across the country and to be working in so many key markets. Last year was a challenging one for many businesses and it doesn’t look to be easing any time soon. However, thanks to the resilience of the industry, we’ve had the opportunity to scale up our current business model and work and bid for some amazing projects.

“A surge in student residencies and repurposing old buildings has shown us that the market isn’t slowing down just yet but it’s crucial that we continue to reiterate the importance of responsible practices... we know we can keep making a positive impact.”