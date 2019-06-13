KFC to trial vegan Quorn burger in some locations

KFC is the latest fast food chain to jump on the vegan bandwagon, as they unveil plans to introduce the ‘Imposter Burger’.

Billed as a plant-based ‘chicken’ burger, the new menu item is intended to rival the likes of the popular Greggs vegan sausage roll.

What’s it made of?

The new burger will be a replica of KFC’s classic chicken burger, with only a few modifications.

It will be made from Quorn, a hugely popular meat-alternative, and will be coated in the signature KFC blend of herbs and spices. The burger will come served on a bun with lettuce and vegan mayo.

The branches that are getting the opportunity to trial the new vegan burger will also be testing out a new vegetarian meal called the Southern Fritter Stacker. This will consist of a mix of vegetables in a crispy coating.

How much will it cost?

The Imposter Burger will cost £2.99 on its own and £3.49 with a drink.

The response

The news of the The Imposter has had KFC lovers and vegans alike excited for the new menu item.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote, “I’ve had the worst morning but I’ve just heard KFC are launching a vegan chicken burger and now my day has been made”

“KFC are launching a vegan chicken burger. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” announced another user.

Where can I get it?

As it stands, the burger will be trialled for four weeks in selected restaurants in London, Bristol and the Midlands from 15 July.

Here’s the list of all the participating locations trialling The Imposter:

- Bristol - Fishponds

- Bristol Bradley Stoke

- Bristol - Winterstoke Road

- Bristol - Eastgate Retail Park

- Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park

- Bristol - Shield Retail Park

- Bristol - Keynsham

- Bristol - Hengrove Leisure Park

- Bristol - The Venue Cribbs Causeway

- Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk

- Bloxwich - Leamore Lane

- Cannock - Orbital Retail Park

- Tamworth - Ventura Retail Park

- Tyburn - Kingsbury Road

- Walsall - Junction 10 M6 Services

- Walsall - Park Street

- Dudley - Merry Hill Food Court

- Stourbridge - St Johns Road

- Dudley - Merry Hill Drive Thru

- London – Gloucester Road