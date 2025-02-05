Kirkcaldy-based catering supply specialist, CFW, looks to boost its brand through UK wide trade show boost

As it continues to target new trade customers and build its brand, CFW, the catering supplier specialising in the dessert and bakery sector, has announced that it plans to attend a series of prestigious UK based trade shows which will further boost its brand as a supplier of widely known brands such as Nutella, Callebaut and Lotus Biscoff.

Offering all types of consumable products, including its signature chocolate ranges, bakery mixes, sauces, and an assortment of confectionery including marshmallows, fudge, and honeycomb, CFW, which is a trading division of Sephra Europe, is a one stop shop in the industry. Its extensive equipment lineup includes waffle makers, crepe makers, donut makers, and more, with its exclusive Nutella Dispensers added last year. CFW covers packaging solutions that ensures customer creations are showcased in their full glory, with a custom printing option available.

This week it’s travelled to NEC in Birmingham to attend The Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show, 4-6 Feb, (Stand 7). The only trade event catering for both Ice Cream & Artisan food markets in the UK, this show sees over 3000 trade industry professionals visiting to source both top and emerging UK and international brands. It provides an opportunity to engage with a fantastic programme of industry talks and national competitions.

CFW’s range of products for professionals running Ice Cream Parlours includes all types of ice cream making machines and accessories, including sauces, toppings and mixes.

The Ice Cream &A Artisan Food Show is on at the moment.

Later this month, February 18-20, CATEX takes place, Ireland’s largest foodservice and hospitality event. A showcase for Product and Service innovations, CATEX, (with CFW on Stand N47), will provide CFW representatives, including Callum Bond (Sales and Business Development Manager) and Scott Stewart (Sales and Business Development Executive), with the opportunity to meet and reconnect with over 270 suppliers, network with industry stakeholders, source new energy saving and waste management technologies, and watch hundreds of chefs and baristas compete on a national stage.

Taking place every second year is ScotHoc, at the SEC in Glasgow, this year happening on the 26 - 27 February. Scotland’s only trade event for over 7000 buyers in hospitality, foodservice, public sector, retail, leisure and tourism, ScotHoc is another must attend event for CFW.

The Spring Trade Show season continues 17-19 March with IFE, the UK's largest, and most successful, product sourcing platform, held at ExCeL London as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week.

Here, brand owners, such as CFW, together with manufacturers, meet face-to-face with retailers, wholesalers, import/exporters, and hospitality professionals across the three days to showcase their products to buyers who are actively on the hunt for the latest innovations across food and drink.

“With what we believe to be an impressive catalogue of time and money saving, high quality, products and innovations for all levels of hospitality professionals involved in the dessert and bakery trade, such as our Croffle and Waffle Ball Makers, we are pleased and excited to be attending these prestigious Trade Shows which provide a massive kickstart to our sales and marketing in the Spring of each year,” said Callum Bond. “We’ll also be exhibiting our new and exclusive Ferrero Nutella Dispensers, available in both an electric and manual format.”

“All of these trade shows provide an engaging platform for us to meet our customers, answer their questions, and listen to their feedback, not to mention providing inspiration for us to add yet more lines to the CFW catalogue.”

Callum finished by commenting on the anticipated trends for 2025: “With ever-evolving trends, here at CFW we are committed to staying ahead by continuously exploring new and emerging products and ingredients. As dessert parlours, cafés, and other establishments become increasingly creative to differentiate themselves, we anticipate a surge in innovative offerings. Expect to see unique waffle variations, such as donut mini waffles and croffles, along with exciting new flavour combinations, for instance combining sweet and savoury.”