KPMG increases senior presence with four new partners among latest promotions

Arleen Arnott, Paula Holland, Deborah May and Eddie Norrie all became partners of the firm at the start of April.

KPMG also announced the promotion of 26 other colleagues, comprising ten new senior managers, 14 managers and two assistant managers across its Scottish offices. These build on the firm’s 98 promotions it made last autumn.

In Scotland, KPMG UK employs some 1,000 people across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Arnott becomes an Edinburgh-based partner within the financial services team, having joined the Big Four accountancy firm in 2015, following 25 years with Standard Life.

Aberdeen-based May takes up a partner role within KPMG’s tax team, Holland becomes a partner within the private enterprise audit team and is also Aberdeen based, while Norrie becomes a partner within the tax team, based in Edinburgh.

Scotland senior partner James Kergon said: “I’m incredibly proud of our four new partners in Scotland, who further increase our senior presence in the market. We’re invested in becoming the fastest growing, most connected, most trusted professional services firm so we can deliver for our clients across Scotland.

“That’s why we continue to develop and promote existing colleagues, including our 26 newly promoted colleagues, as well as continue to attract the best talent in the market. Huge congratulations go to all of our newly promoted colleagues as they continue to grow their expertise and careers with KPMG,” he added.