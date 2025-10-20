KPMG UK appoints Jo Thomson to lead Edinburgh business

Jo Thomson, Edinburgh Office Senior Partner at KPMG UK

KPMG UK has appointed Jo Thomson to lead its Edinburgh office.

Based at the firm’s Saltire Court office in the heart of the capital, Jo will lead a team of more than 400 people strengthening the firm’s connections within the city’s business community.

Alongside leading the Edinburgh office, Jo has also been appointed as Public Sector Lead for Scotland. In this role, she will bring the full breadth of KPMG UK’s expertise in tax, audit and advisory to help public bodies navigate Scotland’s evolving policy landscape and reform agenda.

Jo, having worked at KPMG UK for over six years, succeeds Arleen Arnott as Edinburgh Office Senior Partner.

Jo Thomson, Edinburgh Office Senior Partner at KPMG UK, said: "It’s a real privilege to be leading our Edinburgh office. I’ve spent much of my career supporting organisations to improve the services they deliver to their customers through large scale transformation consulting.

“Taking on this role marks an important milestone in my career. From graduating at the Usher Hall to now leading an office just next door, it really feels like coming full circle.

“My mantra for this first year is to listen, learn and really understand what is unique about Scotland, while also bringing a fresh perspective and the benefit of my wider experience. On a personal note, moving back to Scotland with family connections stretching from Aberdeen to Dumfries makes this opportunity even more special”.

Jo is also a Board Member of Scottish Swimming and is keen to play a more active role locally in supporting its corporate vision, ‘everyone can swim’, while helping to inspire people of all ages and abilities to feel safer and more confident in the water.

The appointment follows a period of expansion for KPMG UK in Edinburgh. Stuart Thomson has also re-joined the team from accountancy advisory firm Johnston Carmichaelas Corporate Tax Partner. He will support businesses navigating an increasingly complex tax world, manage compliance and unlock opportunities for growth.

With more than 25 years of experience in tax, Stuart will focus in particular on Scotland’s leading family-owned and private equity-backed businesses, providing tailored tax solutions designed to safeguard stakeholder wealth and drive sustainable, long-term growth across generations.

Stuart Thomson, Corporate Tax Advisory and Compliance Partner at KPMG UK, said: “This is an exciting time to be re-joining KPMG in Edinburgh, with Jo taking on her new role and the office going from strength to strength. I’m looking forward to working alongside her and the wider team in Glasgow and Aberdeen to support Scotland’s most ambitious businesses, helping them tackle complex tax challenges while unlocking opportunities for long-term success.”

Vishal Chopra, Scotland Senior Partner at KPMG UK, added: “I’m pleased to welcome Jo and Stuart into their new roles. They bring strong experience that will enhance our presence in Edinburgh. Their contribution will support our clients, strengthen relationships and help Scotland’s organisations to achieve their ambitions.”