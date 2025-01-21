Kwik Fit celebrates major refurbishment of centre in Dundee Street, Edinburgh
Customers can win prizes, with free food and drink also on offer and the company is offering 25% off all tyres purchased in the Dundee Street centre over the two days.
The centre, which has been a focal point of Fountainbridge for over 40 years, has been transformed inside and out after significant investment. As well as installing the latest equipment to serve the customers of today, the company is also focused on supporting the customers of the future.
It has added a new training facility within the centre. This will be used to train those starting their automotive career on Kwik Fit’s apprentice programme, as well as those further on in their development.
Kwik Fit is inviting customers and those in the local community to join them for a celebration event on Friday and Saturday. There will be free food and drinks on offer for customers, as well as the opportunity to win prizes in Continental’s spin the wheel game. In addition, Kwik Fit is offering customers 25% off all tyres bought in the centre over the two days.
The manager of Kwik Fit Dundee Street, Mark Connor, said: “Anyone passing regularly will have seen that the exterior of our centre has been completely transformed, but they may not know that the bigger changes are in the workshops and reception. We invite all motorists to come down this Friday and Saturday to join us in celebrating the results, and we’ll be delighted to show them round the new centre and help them with any issues they might have with their car.”
The address of the centre is 109 Dundee Steet, Edinburgh, EH11 1AW. Food and drink will be offered to customers between 9am – 3pm (subject to availability). Customers can take part in the Continental spin the wheel prize giveaway between 8.30am – 5pm (subject to availability).
25% off tyres is limited to those bought in the Dundee Street, Edinburgh centre on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 January. The offer excludes online purchases.