Law firm CMS and Fraser of Allander Institute think tank team up to maximise Scots economic growth potential

The International Scotland initiative begins with the fresh release of a report highlighting core opportunities for Scottish business, trade, and tourism to excel internationally. The two collaborating organisations will now stage a series of events across Scotland involving direct engagement with businesses, MSPs –including Richard Lochhead and Ivan McKee – and other policy influencers. Participants will discuss the key themes of the report with a focus on developing policy proposals and recommendations aimed at reducing economic barriers and maximising global opportunities.

Allan Wernham, MD of CMS Scotland, said leveraging the know-how of the law firm (whose office locations include Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen) and the Fraser of Allander Institute, “we are focused on the core themes of business, trade and tourism; inward investment; and the transition to net zero as well as the key opportunities and challenges for Scotland in fulfilling its full economic potential”. He added: “We now look forward to engaging in further discussions with the business community, government and policy groups to build consensus on the best way forward and develop innovative policy ideas that will help the Scottish economy to thrive.”

Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “We are excited to work with CMS on this new, internationally focused campaign. Using the evidence base highlighted in the International Scotland report, we will engage with a wider cross-section of stakeholders to explore the key barriers and enablers for the Scottish economy on the international stage.”