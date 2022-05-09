Law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart promotes green energy expert to partner

Mr McAllister, who joined the organisation in 2019, has also been appointed head of its renewable energy team. According to DCS, he gained experience with major commercial firms in the early part of his legal career, and was appointed legal counsel at Renewable Energy Systems.

Additionally, in the past two years within DCS’s renewable energy practice, the business says he has developed his commercial experience advising developers, landowners and investors across areas including onshore wind, solar panels, and battery storage.

Along with fellow partner Nicola Scott, who joined DCS last year having previously worked as legal counsel at SSE, Mr McAllister’s in-house experience is credited with enhancing the firm’s renewable energy team.

He said he is very pleased to now be leading the department. “This is an exciting time for the renewable energy industry, especially within Scotland, where there are immense opportunities for growth as we look to further reduce carbon emissions and increase energy-generation utilising the country’s wealth of natural resources.”

DCS managing partner Andrew Chalmers welcomed Mr McAllister’s new roles. “Since joining the firm, he has been a huge asset to our team where he’s brought a valuable perspective from his former role as an in-house legal counsel.”

Mr Chalmers also praised the associate-level promotions of “two further rising stars within the firm”, namely renewable energy lawyer Alex Irwin, and Chala McKenna, an environmental law specialist formerly of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

