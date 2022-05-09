Legal giant Addleshaw Goddard seeking ambitious tech firms for next accelerator intake

The business – which merged with Scotland’s HBJ Gateley in 2017 – says its AG Elevate programme aims to advance tech businesses in all sectors through legal challenges that arise as they grow and look to become “unicorns” – privately-held start-ups valued at more than $1 billion (£810 million).

The latest intake is the fifth to date, having supported more than 30 tech entrepreneurs since it launched in 2017, and previous cohorts including Scottish businesses BlackArrow Financial Solutions, Trojan Energy, Amiqus, Trace and OBR.

The ten-month programme provides access to advice, mentors and networks across the globe, with the firm that has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen again extending it to all the markets in which it operates.

Elvan Hussein, partner and co-programme lead at Addleshaw Goddard, said: "AG Elevate is tried and tested and we understand what matters most to these businesses, and what challenges they will inevitably face. Our mentors have the specialist sector knowledge to bring tangible added value to the relationships with their Elevate members, beyond their undoubted legal expertise, and we can't wait to meet our new cohort."

Applicants need to have plans for high growth and have received external funding, with up to a third of places earmarked for those focused on sustainability.

David Anderson, partner and co-programme lead at Addleshaw Goddard, said: "There is a huge appetite for innovation and disruption across all sectors, and we look forward to seeing what the fifth AG Elevate cohort can achieve."