Scotland’s only woman-owned non-alcoholic brewing company, Jump Ship Brewing, is setting plans in place to open a new purpose-built 20 hectolitre brewery, allowing it to quadruple the amount of the 0.5% ABV beer it brews.

Jump Ship is about to secure the new site in Rosemain Steadings, Midlothian, and will be launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise the final £300,000 required for the move from their current Leith base with crowdfunding partner, Seedrs. The funding will also see an additional three full-time equivalent jobs created at the site this year with the team set to expand by a further 10 over the next three years.

The independent brewing company, which is one of only a handful of female-owned breweries in the UK, has tripled turnover over the past two years with the new brew house enabling them to produce up to 800,000 litres a year. In addition, the site would provide a stable and renewable energy via a biomass generator.

Sonja Mitchell, a keen sailor, beer-lover and mother of three, decided to ‘jump ship’ from her marketing job to launch Jump Ship Brewing.

Sonja Mitchell, managing director of Jump Ship, said: “The ‘no and low’ category is a huge growth area and, as the only non-alcoholic brewing company brewing and headquartered in Scotland, this move is hugely exciting for us. We’ve always put the quality of our beer first and focused on a growing range of thoughtfully brewed and balanced beers. This expansion will allow us to pursue new contracts with the multiples and expand our export markets - as well as continuing to develop our direct sales.

“We always focus on inclusivity with all of our core range of non-alcoholic beer also being gluten free and suitable for vegans and have developed a real following. This funding bid allows our crew of shipmates to take an even greater stake in Jump Ship as we fulfil our ambitious growth plans.”

Initial funding targets to launch the business were reached in less than a week in 2019 via RBS Back Her Business. Sonja is seeking a further £300,000 in return for an equity stake in Jump Ship.

Jump Ship Brewing’s annual turnover to the year ending December 2022 grew to £111,000, achieved through direct to consumer sales but also a 250 per cent jump in its wholesale, particularly in the on trade sector. In addition Sonja has overseen sales to the USA and the Nordics - a market that’s set to grow.

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, chair of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “It’s exciting to see this kind of ambition from a company like Jump Ship that focuses on outstanding quality and flavour. Like the free-from category, the non-alcoholic sector is an area we’re seeing real growth and innovation. We know that the demand for these products is growing rapidly. Sonja’s funding campaign is to be thoroughly lauded and I’d encourage other Scottish businesses to seek investment to allow them to develop infrastructure and seek growth in new markets.”

Jump Ship Brewing has a strong charitable focus at its heart with a commitment from the outset to donate at least 10 per cent of their profits to a variety of charities, which are nominated by Jump Ship’s customers or ‘ship mates’ as they are described.

