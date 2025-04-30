Leith Bottle Shop “finally” granted sit-in licence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leith Bottle Shop has been granted permission by Edinburgh Council to add a sit-in area to their shop, after a 14-month battle with Licensing. On Monday 28th April, the Licensing Board unanimously granted the licence on the shop owners’ third sitting in front of the Licensing Board.

On social media, they confirmed that they hope to start pouring pints as a ‘pop-up’ in just a few weeks’ time. They will then install a full cellar in early 2026, offering a taste of the best craft beer produced in the neighbourhood.

Alex Harriss, Owner of Leith Bottle Shop says:

“We’re thrilled to have finally been given the go ahead to allow our customers to sit in for a drink as well as offering takeaway. Leith has a fantastic range of craft beer on offer, and we hope we can play just a small part in helping make Leith the place to go for beer lovers in Scotland.

We’re confident that this change will help financially sustain the business so we can continue to offer a place for people to try the incredible beer coming from Leith. We’re so grateful for our loyal customers for supporting us along the way, in particular those who submitted letters of support to the Licensing Board. We’re also thankful for the support offered by Councillor Adam Nols-McVey and Ben Macpherson MSP who supported through this long process – Licensing in Edinburgh certainly isn’t easy!”

Leith Bottle Shop opened at 30 Great Junction Street in May 2022 and sells over 450 different craft beers, wines and local spirits, with a continually rotating range. Leith has the densest concentration of breweries of anywhere in Scotland with nationally renowned breweries including Newbarns, Pilot and Campervan.